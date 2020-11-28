Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lessened by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,968 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.