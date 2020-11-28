JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.13 ($124.85).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €107.68 ($126.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 33.13. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1-year high of €111.32 ($130.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.58.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.