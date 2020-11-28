JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $577.49

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $577.49 and traded as high as $614.22. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) shares last traded at $606.00, with a volume of 64,825 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 578.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 607.84. The company has a market capitalization of $250.81 million and a P/E ratio of -57.78.

Get JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L)’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -324.07%.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.