Julius Bär Gruppe’s (JBAXY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

