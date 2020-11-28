K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Cormark boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 29.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$862,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,014,000.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

