Keep Network Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $66.98 million and $326,924.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00955341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00219819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00483573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00173898 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,918,759 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.