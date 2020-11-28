Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.89 ($23.39).

ETR ARL opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €17.06 and a 200 day moving average of €17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.12. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.53).

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

