KeyCorp Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $75.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $71.53.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

