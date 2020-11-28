Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Knight Equity cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

KNX stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

