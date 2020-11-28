Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of analysts have commented on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 557,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,933,444 and sold 43,050 shares valued at $3,802,272.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

KOD traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.00. 175,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

