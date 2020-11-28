Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.26 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $70.64 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00422551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00084736 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,936,675 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

