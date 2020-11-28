KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $0.81

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $64.81 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00373410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.34 or 0.02981367 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

