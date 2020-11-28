Kyber Network (KNC) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $201.03 million and $30.70 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00075170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00371300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.92 or 0.02936559 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

KNC is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,360,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,677,515 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

