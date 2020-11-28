L Brands (NYSE:LB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup cut L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of LB opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $237,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

