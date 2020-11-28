Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

