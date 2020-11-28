Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.