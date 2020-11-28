Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $190.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

