Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Linamar from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

