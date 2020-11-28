Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,640,871. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 218.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 370,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,389.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

