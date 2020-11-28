Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,899 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned about 0.29% of Linde worth $359,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Linde by 34.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.43. 1,081,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

