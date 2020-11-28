Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $158.08 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00007209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00015520 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002290 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,531,467 coins and its circulating supply is 126,522,178 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

