Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,842.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $1,842.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00868538 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000096 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,593.83 or 0.99754824 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 700,511,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

