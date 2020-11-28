Litecoin Plus Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $67,784.53 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,700.64 or 3.32690690 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

