Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $59.75 Average PT from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 808,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.