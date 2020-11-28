Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.60

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $374.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

