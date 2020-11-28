Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Increases Dividend to $2.60 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $374.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.41. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

