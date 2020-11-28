Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Reduced by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,983.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $374.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

