Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.20. Logansport Financial has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Logansport Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

