Loki Trading Up 6% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $37.68 million and $97,654.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00004166 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,343.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.02 or 0.03038719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.01568723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00413367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00705369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00423663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00036332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00104549 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,150,601 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

