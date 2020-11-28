Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. 2,081,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,018. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

