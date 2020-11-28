Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

