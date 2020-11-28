Maker (MKR) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $518.37 or 0.02932392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DDEX and Kyber Network. Maker has a market cap of $519.16 million and $33.51 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00371392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00024556 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,001,527 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bancor Network, Bibox, Switcheo Network, IDEX, OasisDEX, BitMart, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Gate.io, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

