ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.17 on December 15th

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NYSE:MAN opened at $90.32 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

