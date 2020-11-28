ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.17 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of MAN opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

