Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPFRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mapfre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Mapfre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mapfre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Mapfre stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

