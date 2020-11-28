Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

NYSE:MPC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

