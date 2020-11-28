Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.58.

MRVL opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

