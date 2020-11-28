Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (MAV4.L) (LON:MAV4) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.84

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (MAV4.L) (LON:MAV4)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and traded as high as $60.00. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (MAV4.L) shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 3,074 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million and a PE ratio of 46.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.95.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (MAV4.L) Company Profile (LON:MAV4)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

