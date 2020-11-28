McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,332. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.