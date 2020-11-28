Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 153.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $366,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.