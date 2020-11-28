MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.46. MGE Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

