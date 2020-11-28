Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.66.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.23. 7,500,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,317,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

