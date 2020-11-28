Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Micron Technology stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.