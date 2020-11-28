MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 2,933.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.16 million, a PE ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

