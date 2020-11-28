MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2,933.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

MOFG stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $395.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

