MixMarvel Price Up 5.3% This Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One MixMarvel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Bithumb and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $9.05 million and $262,194.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,568,665,803 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bithumb Global, Bithumb, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

