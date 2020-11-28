MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. One MODEL-X-coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. MODEL-X-coin has a market cap of $75,425.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MODEL-X-coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00169282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00959733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00218601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00481987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173654 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Token Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam. The official website for MODEL-X-coin is model-x.net.

Buying and Selling MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MODEL-X-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MODEL-X-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.