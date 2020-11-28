Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 47.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 35% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $720.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00706028 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

