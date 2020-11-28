Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 540 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

