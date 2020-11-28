Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 534,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,892,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.